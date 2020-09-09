The Half Moon Bay Library is still hosting a number of programs even in the time of COVID-19. Among the online offerings:
A four-part virtual Guided Autobiography series will explore ways to share life stories with a wider audience. The program offers a community of supportive writers, and there is no prior writing experience necessary. Sessions begin online at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 25.
The library is acknowledging National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22 this year. It’s a coordinated effort to get more people to vote in the general election in November.
Take in a performance of “King Lear.” SF Shakespeare presents the play online through the library portal. There are free live shows every weekend through the month of September. You can even download the program with director’s notes and cast biographies.
The library system offers a number of webinars designed to make you a more savvy internet user. There are sessions this month on how to get the most out of YouTube, how to get help with your homework, and how to use a variety of other eLearning tools.
Find out more about these opportunities and more by visiting smcl.org/explore.
