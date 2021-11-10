The Half Moon Bay Friends of the Library are again accepting book donations.
Books must be clean, in good condition and boxed. Fiction, nonfiction, children’s books in English and Spanish, and audiobooks on CD are all accepted.
The library cannot accept foreign-language books, periodicals or magazines, encyclopedias, dictionaries, textbooks, reference books, technical manuals, audio or VHS cassettes, CDs or DVDs, with the exception of audiobooks.
Books that cannot be accepted by the library can be dropped in the Discover Books Box on the north side of the More for Less gas station at the corner of Main Street and Kelly Avenue.
The Friends are resuming their annual book sale events in 2022. The major book sale takes place annually in November and the Friends of the Library have limited storage space for books, so there are times they cannot accept book donations. Check the hmblibraryfriends.org before bringing in donations to check the status of donation acceptance.
If you have two boxes of books or fewer you can drop them off at the library main desk. If you have more than two boxes, email info@hmblibraryfriends.org to coordinate a drop-off time.
