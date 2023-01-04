On Friday, Half Moon Bay Library was teeming with fans of Elephant and Piggie, a popular series of illustrated children’s books by Mo Willems.
As they waited for the Noon Year’s Eve Storytime celebration to begin, toddlers, preschoolers and their families sat at craft tables making headbands with construction paper. On one side of the headband was the face of an affable pink pig, and, on the other, the visage of a bespectacled blue elephant. Across the room, parents could be seen reading to their children from open Elephant and Piggie books.
“We love Elephant and Piggie,” said Branch Manager Annie Malley, putting both hands on her heart.
Standing near the entrance, library staff members greeted more than 170 visitors and handed out complimentary copies of Elephant and Piggie titles such as “I Will Take a Nap,” “My New Friend Is So Fun,” and “Happy Pig Day.”
The Elephant and Piggie books are known and loved for exploring young readers’ emotions and modeling problem-solving in common situations. Malley said that the Elephant and Piggie series has been popular since it was added to the collection at Half Moon Bay library in 2007. Last year, Elephant and Piggie titles continued to be among the most frequently checked out books at the local library.
Eventually, it was time for the main event: storytime with Elephant and Piggie. The crowd prepared by taking a seat in the storytime area. Some kids sat on the floor with their legs folded while others perched on the edge of small stools. Lots of little ones nestled into their parents’ laps. As library staff members donning oversized costumes lumbered past the stacks toward the expectant audience, every head in the room turned to watch them. Once Elephant and Piggie came into full view, eyes widened, smiles broadened, and, here and there, little hands erupted in rapid, enthusiastic clapping.
The English-Spanish bilingual storytime featured “There Is a Bird On Your Head.”
“Is there something on Elephant’s head?” asked one of the storytime leaders.
“A biiiiiird,” replied the crowd in unison, stretching out the vowel emphatically.
During the reading, short attention spans were temporarily replaced by enthralled listening. One young fan intermittently stood up from her spot on the floor to give Elephant and Piggie a hug. They hugged her back. The parents of a toddler waved for her to step away from the front of the room where Elephant and Piggie were standing. The toddler motioned to her parents to join her.
At the end of the event, Elephant and Piggie posed for photos and said goodbye to their fans.▪
