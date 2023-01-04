Piggie

Piggie arrives at the “Noon Year’s Story Time” event at the Half Moon Bay Library on December 30, 2022.

On Friday, Half Moon Bay Library was teeming with fans of Elephant and Piggie, a popular series of illustrated children’s books by Mo Willems.

As they waited for the Noon Year’s Eve Storytime celebration to begin, toddlers, preschoolers and their families sat at craft tables making headbands with construction paper. On one side of the headband was the face of an affable pink pig, and, on the other, the visage of a bespectacled blue elephant. Across the room, parents could be seen reading to their children from open Elephant and Piggie books.

