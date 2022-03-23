Come to Senior Coastsiders to hear tips for fall prevention. Sarah Eggen Thronhill, a licensed occupational therapist, will be speaking at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, at the center, 925 Main St. in Half Moon Bay.
Her presentation will review proven and practical techniques one can use to reduce their fall risks. Session will be approximately one hour. Registration required. Call 726-9056 to reserve a spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.