The La Honda Fair and Music Festival is back this spring. The annual event is hosted by the La Honda Educational Foundation to benefit La Honda Elementary School.
This year, the festivities begin with a lasagna dinner that runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on June 3 on the patio at La Honda Gardens. There is a suggested donation of $20 for adults, $10 for kids, and beer and wine will be available for purchase for $5.
The fair itself kicks off at 10 a.m. on June 4 with a parade led by the La Honda Fire Brigade and La Honda students. Lineup for the parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. behind the juggler and everyone is welcome to join. The procession will begin at Reflection Lake, also known as Cuesta Pond, and follow Entrada Way down to the La Honda Market and the fair’s main entrance, 8865 La Honda Road and Highway 84.
The fair is open on
Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will host musicians, artists and craftspeople for a two-day celebration in the California redwoods. The La Honda Education Foundation will also have a bounce house and face painting, and will be selling snacks, fair T-shirts and raffle tickets.
M & J Culinary Creations, also known as the Artichoke Folks, and the La Honda Fire Brigade will be selling food. There will also be a wide variety of musical guests including Squirrels of Wisdom, Wing Brothers and the Gary Gates Band.
Admission is free and all proceeds benefit La Honda Elementary School's art and music programs. The event is wheelchair accessible, but dogs are not allowed on fair grounds.
For more information call (650) 747-0051, contact lahondafair@gmail.com or visit the La Honda Educational Foundation Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.