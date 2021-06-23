La Honda is back with several communitywide events planned for this summer and fall, starting with the Fourth of July picnic from noon to 5 p.m. at Playbowl Redwood Theater hosted by the La Honda Guild. The celebration will feature live music, games and drinks available for a donation. No food will be provided, but locals are encouraged to bring their own picnic.
Also on tap this fall is the La Honda Music and Arts Fair, which benefits La Honda Elementary School. It is set for Sept. 10 through Sept. 12. The event will begin with a dinner on Friday evening followed by live music, food and kids activities all day on Saturday and Sunday.
The La Honda Fire Brigade will follow with its Sept. 18 Flea Market, its Pancake Breakfast and Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 17 and the Dec. 5 Holiday Fair.
Plans are also in the works for a La Honda Pride Celebration later this month. Each of the events will follow the state guidelines requiring masks only for people who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
— Sarah Wright
