La Costa Adult School

Students at La Costa Adult School learn a range of practical skills that can help them navigate life on the coast.

 Photo courtesy La Costa Adult School

La Costa Adult School in Half Moon Bay, part of the Cabrillo Unified School District, has been experiencing steady post-pandemic growth, thanks in part to ramped up marketing efforts. Drew Gamet, who joined the team as director last year, said that La Costa hit a new enrollment high during the previous academic year and is looking to beat that number in the future.

“Hopefully we can just keep finding people and providing them with what they need,” said Gamet, adding that La Costa’s overall goal is to enable learners to become more involved in the broader community.

