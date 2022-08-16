Kings Mountain Art Fair

The Kings Mountain Art Fair is once again welcoming fans of fine art to the fair off of Skyline Boulevard. Photo courtesy Kings Mountain Art Fair

This Labor Day Weekend the coastal community will once again be able to browse art and mingle in the redwoods as the Kings Mountain Art Fair will be hosted in person after two years of a virtual fair.

“We are so excited to be back in person,” said Bev Abbott, executive director. “To welcome people to our mountain, to have our artists back … It just means a great deal to our community because it’s something we come together to produce and really enjoy. It also raises very critical funds for our fire brigade and for our school.”

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

