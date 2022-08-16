This Labor Day Weekend the coastal community will once again be able to browse art and mingle in the redwoods as the Kings Mountain Art Fair will be hosted in person after two years of a virtual fair.
“We are so excited to be back in person,” said Bev Abbott, executive director. “To welcome people to our mountain, to have our artists back … It just means a great deal to our community because it’s something we come together to produce and really enjoy. It also raises very critical funds for our fire brigade and for our school.”
The 59th annual event, held Sept. 3-5 at the Kings Mountain Firehouse and Community Center, is the primary means of financial support for its local volunteer fire brigade, and supports the Kings Mountain Elementary School and its after-school care program.
The event is free to attend and will feature booths set up around the Kings Mountain Fire Station. The juried show will showcase more than 120 independent artists and 20 local mountain artists, along with food, a kids area and more.
“The most important thing is getting people back together face-to-face and in person,” said Hank Stern, Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief. “The Kings Mountain Art Fair brings together the community … People get to meet the community, meet their neighbors. That’s something that hasn’t happened in a couple of years, so I think it’s a great service to existing and new community members.”
The volunteer fire brigade is the community’s first line of defense against fires, natural disasters, accidents and other emergencies. It also responds to fire and medical emergencies along the Skyline corridor between highways 92 and 84, and the areas accessed from Skyline Boulevard.
“In the woods we live in, everyone is well familiar with fire danger,” said Abbott. “(The Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Department) protects the community. Of course we’re covered by CalFire, but our fire brigade gets here first.”
Last year the department responded to more than 300 incidents, and in August 2020 it worked with CalFire to battle the CZU Lightning Complex fire in efforts that earned a special commendation from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
Stern said, when he first moved to the mountain, his wife was worried about living in such a rural area.
“(It felt as though) it’s not like you can go next door and get a cup of sugar,” said Stern. “But we quickly found it’s quite the opposite. This community is so tight-knit, a lot more than what you see in suburban areas. Everybody looks out for each other, everyone helps each other out … The mountain is a special place.”
The fair is completely run by volunteers, and more than 400 community members collaborate to host the annual event attended by anywhere from 7,000 to 9,000 people.
Kiddie Hollow will host crafts and games for the kids, there will be a pancake breakfast, as well as lunch featuring burgers, corn, mountain nachos, and Abbott’s favorite, the Portobello mushroom sandwich. The Kings Mountain Elementary School dessert table will feature famed “Grandma Jenny’s giant cookies,” baked by Kings Mountain volunteers. There will also be a spot for selfies.
This year organizers are still offering a virtual experience for those unable to attend the event who are interested in buying art. To attend online or for more information about the event, visit kingsmountainartfair.org.
