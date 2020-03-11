While the Cabrillo Unified School District faces budget challenges, local schools are working hard to continue cultural events that go beyond basic educational offerings. That includes opportunities for kids to act.
Genevra Putnam retired in 2012 after teaching for more than 30 years at Farallone View Elementary School. Yet she is happily still involved in the school’s community by directing plays for kindergarteners. Her work was in evidence earlier this month.
On Tuesday, parents and the entire school community gathered in the multipurpose room to watch Peggy Rothenberg’s class perform “City Mice, Country Mice,” based on a children’s story of the same name. The kindergarten and transitional-kindergarten students were split into eight mice, eight cats and dogs, four owls and four hedgehogs. Putnam adapted the script to include some modern and humorous twists, such as adding references to Amazon Prime and Lyft.
Putnam made it a priority that all the students had speaking and singing roles. For most kids, it’s their first role in any kind of theater production. At a dress rehearsal, 19 students enthusiastically ran through the play in its entirety. Though their songs were quiet at first, gradually they became more eager and the songs grew in fervor.
The play was the first step for these students to discover their own stage presence. From speaking lines into a microphone and handling props and set design, these things breed confidence in young children. And for those who think the students would be nervous or hesitant to sing in front of their peers and parents for the first time, Putnam suggests otherwise.
“In all my years doing this,” Putnam said, “I’ve maybe had one kid who didn’t want to go on stage.”
