Half a dozen kids circled around Lisa Cresson, owner of Fog Town Toys, as she read from Irish classics like “Jamie O'Rourke and the Big Potato” and “The Night Before St. Patrick’s Day” on Monday afternoon.
The event was one of several in the March Mondays series hosted by the toy store. From 1 to 2 p.m. every Monday in March in the Zaballa Square courtyard on Main Street, Cresson hosts free stories, crafts and activities for kids age 2 and up.
Monday’s event was St. Patrick’s Day-themed to celebrate the upcoming holiday, and after story time the kids made green shamrocks out of pipe cleaners and beads, and cut the shape out of Play-Doh to decorate with glitter.
Next Monday, there will be a story time and seed planting. And on March 28, the final Monday of March, kids will engage in Palersize, exercise for kids, and make shamrock shakes.
Participation in the events is free, but reservations are encouraged so the toy store can prepare enough supplies. To register, visit the Fog Town Toys March Mondays event on eventbrite.com.
The Monday events will continue in April, with the theme, “Who are the people in your neighborhood?” It will feature special guests like fire department and postal service workers.
The toy store is also excited to announce the return of Family Adventure Night, a popular event that hasn’t been held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic due to safety reasons. During the family scavenger hunt, participants receive a map of Half Moon Bay with a dozen checkpoints, and they have a designated amount of time to visit them and pick up raffle tickets. When the time is called there will be a raffle of toys and gift cards from local businesses. The more checkpoints you visit, the better your chances of winning.
For puzzle enthusiasts, the store has partnered with Vinoteca for a Speed Puzzle Night to be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 19 at Vinoteca (330 Main St.). Puzzlers can enjoy two glasses of wine included in their $65 ticket, as they race with others to finish a 120-piece original wood jigsaw puzzle from Artifact, which they can keep after the event. The event is limited to 10 teams of two individuals. To register, visit the Speed Puzzle Competition event on eventbrite.com or visit fogtowntoys.com.
