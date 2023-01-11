Ken Paul

The late artist Ken Paul could often be found at work near his Half Moon Bay home. He is the subject of a retrospective opening this week at the Coastal Arts League Gallery.

A retrospective of the work of local legend Ken Paul opens Thursday at the Coastal Arts League Gallery. Organized by Half Moon Bay artist Maury Walcott, “The Peaceful Warrior: Sculptures, Prints and Paintings” features work spanning more than five decades.

“I wanted to do a show with Ken Paul before he died, but I never got around to it,” said Walcott. “I saw that his carvings were kind of rotting away behind the house where he used to live, and so I contacted his daughter and asked if I could rescue the pieces.”

