A retrospective of the work of local legend Ken Paul opens Thursday at the Coastal Arts League Gallery. Organized by Half Moon Bay artist Maury Walcott, “The Peaceful Warrior: Sculptures, Prints and Paintings” features work spanning more than five decades.
“I wanted to do a show with Ken Paul before he died, but I never got around to it,” said Walcott. “I saw that his carvings were kind of rotting away behind the house where he used to live, and so I contacted his daughter and asked if I could rescue the pieces.”
After fumigating Paul’s wood sculptures for termites and beetles, Walcott removed certain areas that had rotted by scraping, brushing and, when necessary, cutting them off. Next, he applied a wood preservative. As a last step, Walcott stained the sculptures with an oil-based wood stain.
“In many cases, you could see there were remnants of the original color he used,” said Walcott, referring to Paul. “And so I restored the colorations that I think he originally intended.”
In addition to about 20 wood carvings, the retrospective will include around 40 examples of Paul’s two-dimensional work.
“I wanted to display the variety of things that he did,” said Walcott. “He
was well known for the carvings that he did, and then he did a lot of drawings of historical buildings.” During his career, Paul created a large body of pen and ink drawings that depict buildings located up and down the coast, in San Francisco and throughout the Peninsula.
“We have a pretty good collection of pen and ink drawings that he did watercolor on,” said Walcott. “I think they’re the highlight of the show,” said Walcott.
The Ken Paul retrospective will be on view until Jan. 30 at the Coastal Arts League Gallery, located at 300 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. A gala reception will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday.
