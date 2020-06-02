Chaos seems to reign because we have no, or few, new routines in place that include our new normal. How do we put new routines in place that work? Let’s look at that.
I’m Denise Krauss, a transition coach, who has been coaching for more than 20 years. I’m also a mother of two who have left the nest. Both of them are successful and making differences in their own worlds. I have worked with people downsizing, moving, changing jobs, retiring and generally clearing out their stuff — all of which include transitions. Whether it was letting go of a small trinket because they didn’t want it any more or making a major move across the country into assisted living, it all included change, transition and letting go.
I work with people who are making changes, in the middle of a change or even wrapping up at the end of a change. Transition doesn’t happen without change, and making changes in your life is a form of transition. It’s simply moving from one place in life to another place in life. Whether it’s a physical move, emotional or spiritual change, it’s all transition — and each transition is different.
Our world today is changing on a daily basis. We’re seeing lots of transition and we don’t know where we
are transitioning to or what our future will look like. Our
daily routines seem to be in
a mess. Our world, as we have known it, is in a daily state of change. You may
find yourself overwhelmed trying to get everything done while staying calm and getting a good night’s sleep. How do you include staying safe while getting everything done? How do we keep life balanced? This is our new normal, at least for
now. What if it worked for
us, instead of against us?
Let’s look.
First, what is your desired end result? What do you want to accomplish with this routine? For example, you might want a new morning routine that enables you to get everything on your list complete and have your morning run smoothly. Great! What would it look like for your mornings to run smoothly?
Make a list of each item you want to complete every morning. For example, make your coffee/tea; make, eat and cleanup breakfast; put away last night’s clean dishes; feed the dog; water the plants in the window, etc. Now, look at each item on your list. How long does each item take? You may not know how long it takes and that is OK. Start timing yourself. Don’t hurry; just take the time it takes to do each item. You want to know how long it actually takes to complete each item. Make a note of the length of time.
Now that you have your list and you know how much time each item requires, ask yourself about the order of completing these items. What seems to be the best “flow” for getting them done? Put them in that order.
Now, you have your list and the timing and the order of completing your items. Now try it out! Try out your new routine. You may or may not like it the first week or so. It may feel uncomfortable. It may not feel uncomfortable. Stick to your new routine for two or three weeks. Make notes about what you like about your new routine and what you don’t like about it. Notice what works for you and what doesn’t work. Now you can make adjustments. Give it another two or there weeks to see how your adjusted routine works. You can do this until you have a routine that works for you and not one that you “have to follow” or “get through.”
It may take a little time to build a routine that you like and that works for you. Be patient. It will happen. Once you have built a routine that you like, it’s easy to build another. You will find that routines often offer balance, flexibility and freedom.
I hope you have found the information in this article useful and supportive.
Thank you.
Denise Krauss is a transition coach who has presented at Senior Coastsiders.
