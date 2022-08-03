The Coastal Repertory Theatre is back with another crowd-pleaser, “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” opening Aug. 5 and running through Aug. 28.
“It’s a goofy sort of play,” said director Paul Smith. “But it takes an incredible amount of work and talent to put together ‘goofy.’”
“Spamalot” tells the legendary tale of King Arthur’s quest to find the Holy Grail, and inspired by the classic comedy film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” the play’s dialogue is sure to ring a bell for fans of the original. But featuring dancing girls, killer rabbits and the humorous quest of the knights, the musical is a work of its own.
The Coastal Repertory Theatre was again alive with music on Thursday evening’s rehearsal as, for the first time since COVID-19, it will be hosting a musical.
“You don’t have to know anything about history,” said Smith. “Actually, you can walk in the door without knowing anything at all, and you’ll still leave without knowing anything, but you’ll be whistling ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.’”
For Smith this show is a special one, because he has been trying to bring it to the theater since 2018. The first season they were unable to get the rights, then once they did, in 2019, the theater was shut down due to COVID-19.
“It’s great fun,” he said. “It’s worth a laugh. It’s not something you can take seriously, it’s not something you can learn anything from. It’s not something you can do anything except watch and laugh.”
The large cast, more than 20 musical numbers and a moving set attracted musical director Sabina Perlsweig and choreographer Julia Thollaug, both up for the challenge.
“It’s been very exciting and a completely different ballgame,” said Perlsweig. “There are actors who have to be very good singers, and the Ladies of the Lake who have these beautiful melodies and intricate things that they do, and then more character roles, who really have to put a lot of acting into the vocals, which can be a really big challenge. But all these actors have been doing an amazing job.”
Thollaug discovered Monty Python in seventh grade and said it became part of her identity in terms of what she found funny and how she analyzed things.
“But more than that, I love Paul (Smith),” she said. “Between my intense love of Monty Python and my intense affection for Paul (Smith), I was like, ‘I’ll be there.’”
One of Thollaug’s goals for this play as the choreographer is to make the scene changes pleasing to the eye for the audience. This means instead of dimming the
lights and changing sets, she’s been working on a dynamic way to shift scenes, sets and characters during the numbers.
The biggest challenge is that the choreographer and actors won’t have a completed set until a couple of weeks before opening, but Thollaug is confident they can pull it off.
The Coastal Repertory Theatre warns that the production has adult themes, and parental guidance is recommended. For more information or to buy tickets, visit coastalrep.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.