March is a month with noteworthy dates but no official holidays. March 20 is the First Day of Spring. March 8 is International Women’s Day. Daylight Saving Time resumes on March 12. Beware the Ides on March 15, but enjoy St. Pat’s on the 17th. Ramadan begins on the 22nd. And, if memory serves, the NCAA hosts a few men’s and women’s basketball games starting in March.

March will be an even busier month next year. March 5, 2024, is Super Tuesday, the mega primary election that usually narrows the field of presidential candidates who will advance to the bonus round. At least in the NCAA tourney some contestants graduate and we see some new faces and hear new ideas.

