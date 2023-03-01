March is a month with noteworthy dates but no official holidays. March 20 is the First Day of Spring. March 8 is International Women’s Day. Daylight Saving Time resumes on March 12. Beware the Ides on March 15, but enjoy St. Pat’s on the 17th. Ramadan begins on the 22nd. And, if memory serves, the NCAA hosts a few men’s and women’s basketball games starting in March.
March will be an even busier month next year. March 5, 2024, is Super Tuesday, the mega primary election that usually narrows the field of presidential candidates who will advance to the bonus round. At least in the NCAA tourney some contestants graduate and we see some new faces and hear new ideas.
Imagine the last debate before March 5 on the Demo side. (I’ll imagine the Repos later this month.) How might some of the opening statements sound?
Plain Ol’ Joe (POTUS): “Folks, we’ve made great progress together these first three years. But there’s so much left to spend ... I mean, to do. We have to finish the job. Lord knows that I didn’t want a second term, but here I am, asking for your vote. This time I really mean it: If you reelect me this year, I will not seek a third term. Really.”
Stacey Abrams (former Georgia state representative): “I’ve helped many other Democrats get elected, and dammit, it’s my turn now. I don’t expect to get the most votes, but I want to place high enough that if any Democrat other than Joe gets elected I’ll be a strong candidate for Veep.”
Gavin Newsom (governor of California): “As president I will unpack the touchpoints of our nation-state’s synergy, impacting our core, sustainable competencies, to architect, in real time, through an equity lens, and with transparency, to meet the moment, retarget and incentivize our points of pride and passion, by turning nouns into verbs and making up new buzzwords as they are needed.”
Michelle Lujan Grisham (governor of New Mexico, which is, in fact, one of the 50 states of America): “My chances to win are slimmer than Stacey’s because my state has fewer votes in the Electoral College. I’m running so more Americans will know New Mexico is a state, and stop asking to see our passports.”
Cory Booker (New Jersey U.S. senator): “Together we must try to strive to attempt to endeavor to embark upon a new conversation, a new dialogue, a new discussion in America and to pack as many synonyms as possible into a single sentence without taking a breath.”
Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota U.S. senator): “Despite my deep experience and competence, all people talk about is my hair, which, I admit, bounces around my head like a loose helmet.”
Gretchen Whitmer (governor of Michigan): “I’m well qualified, bright and telegenic, but most people know me as the governor extremists tried to kidnap. The same thing happened to George Washington, so I’m in good company.”
It’s only a year away. Let the games begin.
