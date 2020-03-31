Ever since San Mateo County issued its shelter in place ordinance on March 17, and told all non-essential businesses to close, real estate has slowed down. Or has it?
Both the San Mateo County Association of Realtors and our listing service have told us to cancel our weekly brokers tour and they would not allow Realtors to post open houses on the service, which then in turn rolls out to all the real estate websites. SAMCAR and other Realtor groups said there shouldn’t be any face to face meetings for showings or listings until ban is lifted.
t So, how’s it working so far? According to our MLS, there have been 42 changes in the listings status since March 15. That includes 14 sales, 12 new listings, seven canceled or withdrawn listings, four pending sales, four price reductions and one sale falling through.
Most of the sales had to have taken place before the order took effect. But here you should expect delays from your lender as its working staff is reduced and appraisers may not want to go to your home or vice versa. Title companies are working with skeleton staffs so it takes longer here too. They are doing sign-offs with mobile notaries. But some notaries are reluctant to go to strange homes. San Mateo County Recorder is only doing recordings electronically to minimize face to face contact. That works OK with title companies, but for the general public wanting to record a trust or do a quit claim, you’ll probably have to wait.
There were a dozen new listings since the ordinance. Understand: to put a home on the market can take several weeks to select the agent, prepare your home, get inspections, staging and a photographer. My guess is that many of these listings were in the works for a while.
t So, the big question is this order being followed? That is hard to say but I’d guess that it is, somewhat. I expect to see more listings pop up. I also wouldn’t be surprised if homes are being shown although that will require a willing seller and buyer to agree.
People need to buy and sell for a multitude of reasons so life will go on. The only way you are going to buy a home is to actually see it. In fact, buyers who are willing to take the risk, may do better now as there’s a lot less competition.
Of course, all this will blow over once the ban is lifted and things return to normal, but when will that be. Unfortunately, nobody knows. If this continues for a week or two more, no real damage. But if this drags on for another month or two, I would expect to see a lot of dislocation.
People who want to sell now will most likely still want to sell in a month or so. But what about the buyers whose businesses have been closed for a while? Will they have the needed money to buy a home? How about someone whose down payment is coming from the stock market? Even though the market has bounced back from its recent lows, most averages are still down around 25 percent. This drop may force some to postpone their purchase for a while as they rebuild their finances or end up buying a less expensive home.
t And how will this effect home prices and sales volume?
In the short run, I can see some softening in prices as people are somewhat troubled by all the negative news and the fear of the unknown. In the long run, things will return to normal.
But sales volume is another matter. Home sales have been declining since 2014 and frankly have never recovered from their recent high back in 2004 when over 400 homes sold. In all, 264 homes sold last year. I do expect that volume will decline again this year but for other factors as well. Affordability is an issue as prices keep rising. Lending is still an issue too. And I wonder what the impact of the change is regarding the deductibility cap on state and local taxes is having on sales as a lot of money can’t be written off on your federal taxes like a few years ago.
Be safe and be positive. This will pass and life will return to normal soon. I hope.
Steve Hyman is the broker and owner of Century 21 Sunset Properties. He can be reached at 726-6346 or www.century21sunset.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.