As they say in the movies, “It’s quiet. Too quiet.”
That’s how it feels in downtown San Francisco, where I’ve had my “day job” since 1980. The occupancy rate is down 30 percent, but that’s based on leased or owned commercial space. It doesn’t account for those empty chairs. Downtown feels to me like a Twilight Zone episode, compared to 1980.
Oddly, that’s what I wanted for my first 35 years on the job: relief from the crowded city sidewalks and shoulder-to-shoulder seating in restaurants. It was exciting and, to me, claustrophobic. Picture the mythical cowboy (which I’m clearly not) admiring the wide-open spaces. Then picture the cattle with their far less elegant scenery, except for those in the front row.
I advocated for reducing the stress and expense of commuting to downtown, and getting around once there, by opening small satellite offices spread widely in the areas where most of our employees live. It would mean many fewer hours in cars and buses or on BART, while preserving a clear boundary between home and work. COVID-19 interrupted that plan.
Working from home is like tightrope walking in your sleep. It’s something many of us now do by choice or necessity but is not as healthy as living at home and working at work, farmers and some others excepted.
Putting home and workplace in a blender blurs the purpose of both. Home should be a family place, a nest, a refuge. Work should be an episodic action movie, where things get done, made or sold. Home is a garden, work is a supermarket. I know many successful people with home offices who balance on the tightrope. They’ve mastered the work/life dichotomy by focusing on one for a while, then on the other.
For those of us less gifted (yes, my hand is raised), the workdays start like this:
Monday. Groan. Make coffee. Look at schedule. Groan again. Feed dog. Feed self. Decide priority of tasks for the day. Seeing that “walk dog” is on it, do that first.
Tuesday. Get up. Make coffee. Tackle the first priority work task. Stand up and walk around when told to do so by my Apple Watch. Complete first task. Walk dog. Complete second task. Thaw lunch.
Wednesday. Get up, get dressed, drive to work. Buy a cup of coffee. Stay focused on work tasks, with occasional walks as commanded by the wristwatch.
Thursday. Same as Wednesday.
Friday. Get up, get coffee, get dressed, complete work tasks with occasional walks as commanded by the dog.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that for the first quarter of 2023, U.S. non-farm productivity was at the same level as it was pre-pandemic. That’s encouraging.
Maybe we’re getting the hang of this hybrid work/life thing. If so, I hope we aren’t doing it by converting home time into work time. We can’t expect the dog to do it all.
agrees with Mary Chapin Carpenter, "The moral of this story, it's simple but it's true: The stars might lie, but the numbers never do." (From "I Feel Lucky.")
