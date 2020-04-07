I have got to admit that the first quarter ended in the most unusual manner as real estate was told to hit the pause button for the last two weeks of March. And that seems likely to be extended through April.
Even with limited activity in late March, prices for the quarter will be up but sales volume will be down. Historically, this is when inventory increases from the year-end lows as old listings come back on the market along with new ones. This year is following that trend with available inventory being above 2019 year-end levels but pending sales are down.
The average selling time is distorted as our listing service has frozen all “Days On Market” since March 17, making that statistic somewhat meaningless for now. That being said, homes do seem to be selling quickly though.
As of March 31, there were 71 total listings of which 52 were available and 19 were sale-pending. Inventory levels are down 8 percent from first quarter, 2019, up 15 percent from the same time in 2018 and down 7 percent from the first quarter of 2017.
The number of home sales are below similar period last year. Distressed sales are pretty much over and account for no listings.
So, what’s for sale on the coast? Prices of the 71 total listings range from $455,000 for a 430-square-foot cottage in La Honda to $17.5 million for a 17,000-square-foot home on 50 acres in Pescadero.
There is only one listing for sale under $500,000. Between 500,000 and $750,000 there are three listings. Between $750,000 and $1 million there are 9 listings. Between $1 million and $1.5 million, there are 19 listings. Between $1.5 million and $2 million there are 21 and 18 listings above $2 million.
Looking at inventory by town, the South Coast has 15 total listings, Half Moon Bay has 28 listings, El Granada has nine, Moss Beach has 10 and Montara has nine.
This chart shows available and sale-pending inventory over time. Inventory was high from 2007-2011, when prices and volume were falling. As things started to improve from late to 2011 on, inventory dropped. It’s almost impossible to predict how the rest of the year will look, however, the outlook on interest rates is certainly positive.
The number of homes sale-pending is usually my best gauge at predicting the future. But, again, with so few pending sales and limitations on showings, it’s pointless to guess how things will go.
Steven Hyman is the broker and owner of Century 21 Sunset Properties. He can be reached at 726-6346 or at century21sunset.com.
