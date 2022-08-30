Ocean Blue, The Art Vault has expanded to a neighboring property on Main Street and has invited local artist Daniel Ambrosi to open the inaugural exhibit.
More than a decade ago, on Sept. 27, 2011, Daniel Ambrosi found himself looking out over a canyon in Zion National Park, and realizing that a single photo could never truly do justice to what he was experiencing.
Today, the artist is recognized as one of the founding creators of the emerging AI art movement, and through his “Dreamscapes” he has found a way to bring his own dream to reality.
“It was a long time in coming, but all of a sudden, in a flash, I saw a way to force my camera to see the world the way humans do,” Ambrosi said.
Ambrosi began creating images by combining several pictures taken from the same perspective and combining them in a single scene, a method he coined XYZ photography. By taking multiple images, both horizontally and vertically, and with multiple light exposures, and compressing the photos into one, he brought himself one step closer to the immersive experience he was trying to create.
“That just really opened my mind as to how to achieve what I was trying to do,” he said. “The pure motivation behind the whole art project is really just trying to share as effectively as I could, the powerful experiences that I was having in the presence of special places.”
Having earned a master's in 3-D graphics from Cornell University, Ambrosi was no stranger to photography and 3-D imagery, and the artist embarked on what would be a decade long journey to create visceral images that convey the same feeling and experiencing it in person.
After five years of defining his technique, equipped with an emerging technology called DeepDream, and the help of top Silicon Valley engineers, Google’s Joseph Smarr and NVIDIA’s Chris Lamb, Ambrosi implemented new tools to bring a more immersive edge to his landscapes.
“I saw an opportunity to take my work one further degree, which is the pure motivation behind this whole thing,” said Ambrosi. “I want to invoke a very specific response. I’m going not just for the visual, but the visceral feeling in your gut and the cognitive, where you start to wax philosophical. That’s what happens to me in these places, in that specific spot, and the scene enters my eyes and takes my breath away.
“Then, if it’s powerful enough to do that, I inevitably find myself waxing philosophical, asking questions like, I wonder how a butterfly would see this?” he said. “A wise man once said that the world is not what we see, it’s the way we see.”
Ambrosi’s “Dreamscapes,” swirling, detailed landscapes of local scenes, Central Park and Hawaii have been exhibited at international conferences, art fairs, and gallery shows, and will be on display Sept. 1 at the new Ocean Blue, The Art Vault. An opening reception will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at 643 Main St. His exhibit will be open through Dec. 31.
