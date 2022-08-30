Daniel Ambrosi

Ambrosi's "Dreamscapes" will be on display at Ocean Blue, The Art Vault, beginning on Sept. 1. His creations, like this photo of the Hanalei Lookout, aim to invoke a visceral experience. 

 Photo courtesy Daniel Ambrosi

Ocean Blue, The Art Vault has expanded to a neighboring property on Main Street and has invited local artist Daniel Ambrosi to open the inaugural exhibit.

More than a decade ago, on Sept. 27, 2011, Daniel Ambrosi found himself looking out over a canyon in Zion National Park, and realizing that a single photo could never truly do justice to what he was experiencing. 

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

