Organized by the Half Moon Bay Review and Senior Coastsiders, the Senior Living Fair’s fundamental goal is to provide older adults on the Coastside with information they can use, whether it be about new living facilities or organizing rental services.
On Friday, the sixth annual Senior Living Fair was held in the Senior Coastsiders dining hall. Nearly 20 booths and tables were set up, offering information on topics as disparate as new hearing loss technology, library memberships and senior care options. Take HIP Housing, for example. The nonprofit agency, founded in 1972, is a home-sharing platform in San Mateo County. A senior looking to rent out space in the house can use HIP to negotiate deals with potential tenants, effectively reducing costs and headaches for both parties.
“Our home providers sometimes have a financial need to have a housemate move in to help pay rent,” explained HIP Associate Executive Director Laura Fanucchi. “And we also have community members who might need a little extra support in the home, nothing medical or personal health care, but maybe companionship or running errands, arrangements like that.”
There were four half-hour presentations given by experts in their respective fields covering subjects like fitness, cannabis education and estate planning. Staff members from Caliva spoke of the effects of medical cannabis, breaking down the science behind cannabidiol and its effects on insomnia, chronic pain, mood and memory impairment. Part-time Senior Coastsiders staffer Casey McClung gave simple tips for eating a healthy plant-based diet.
These were just a few of the topics that were requested by the seniors themselves. Senior Coastsiders Program Manager Hope Atmore explained that the fair attempts to provide an array of new topics that can engage local adults.
“I think the most important part is that people are familiar and comfortable with the resources on the Coastside that are provided to them,” said Atmore. “Just getting to meet somebody face-to-face and understand what their options might be, say for transportation or in-home care or Meals on Wheels. Those things may not necessarily be at the top of their minds unless they come out to something like this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.