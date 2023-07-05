The first movie our first daughter saw was “Airplane,” a parody of the “Airport” series. We were at a drive-in. Airplane was the lead-in film for the main event, something called “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Our daughter was less than a month old, safely snuggled in her baby car chair behind the driver’s seat. It’s unlikely that she could actually see the screen, though she could hear the scratchy audio coming from the metal speaker dangling on the driver’s window. Harrison Ford, already famous as Han Solo in Star Wars, was saying, “There's a big snake in the plane, Jock!”

