The first movie our first daughter saw was “Airplane,” a parody of the “Airport” series. We were at a drive-in. Airplane was the lead-in film for the main event, something called “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
Our daughter was less than a month old, safely snuggled in her baby car chair behind the driver’s seat. It’s unlikely that she could actually see the screen, though she could hear the scratchy audio coming from the metal speaker dangling on the driver’s window. Harrison Ford, already famous as Han Solo in Star Wars, was saying, “There's a big snake in the plane, Jock!”
They say that the new film, “Dial of Destiny,” will be the last hurrah for Indiana Jones. We’ve heard that before. If it’s profitable, Indy may have as many lives and lead actors as have Sherlock Holmes, Tarzan, and James Bond, if not in a theater perhaps as a direct-to-TV series. There has already been a TV series, “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles,” which ran for two seasons, 1992 and 1993.
Aside from the cliff-hanger action and the John Williams theme song, what is it about Indiana Jones that has sustained the character as a hero from 1981 to today? Consider:
▸ He has had difficult relationships with his father, the multiple consecutive women in his life, and his son. At the end of each film it seems as though they’ve patched things up and all is forgiven. With two exceptions, his pal Sullah and his now-estranged wife, he doesn’t keep contact with people. I can’t picture a Thanksgiving dinner with the Joneses.
▸ He doesn’t do well with people of color, especially in large groups. He has made enemies of hordes of people China, India, Egypt, South America and elsewhere. His friendship with the incredibly stereotyped “Short Round” ends as soon as the “Temple of Doom” final credits start to roll.
▸ Let’s put the cards on the table: he’s a highly educated grave robber. Grave robbing used to be more accepted in polite society — sort of a grizzly game of “finder’s keepers.” Today it’s frowned upon. Museums are returning relics to their places of origin, or at least to museums in those places. King Tut’s treasures are trotted out on world tours every few years to be exhibited to an eager public. He may have more frequent flyer miles than any other dead person. (“Biologically challenged individuals,” as we called them in Berkeley.)
Come to think of it, I don’t suppose Indiana Jones would be a worse dinner guest than Sherlock, an insufferable know-it-all, Tarzan, a monosyllabic fleabag, or Bond, an unrepentant elitist and bully. If these guys are our role models we ought to consider breaking the mold and starting over.
Getting back to “Dial of Destiny,” which has something to do with this week’s column, I haven’t seen it yet, but I did read the synopsis in Wikipedia. Without giving the plot away I can say that there’s a lot of action and special effects.
Is it worth seeing? You be the judge.
