Historic and modern photos lined the walls for the inaugural Farmworkers Heroes Exhibit at the San Mateo County Fair, which ended over the weekend in San Mateo.
Serafin Avila Garcia, of Half Moon Bay, was one of many farmworkers honored through the exhibit. Garcia came to the coast in 1994 and since has been working in the fields.
“I would really like for there to be more people that support agriculture because it is very difficult for some of us to continue doing this with no economic support,” said Garcia in an interview for the exhibit. “We have to keep working in the fields to make sure they continue giving fruit and continue to work so that agriculture never dies, since it’s what I enjoy doing.”
The exhibit was designed to bring attention to the history of farmworkers unions and fight for rights as well as modern-day farmworkers and the challenges they still face.
“The livestock and ag industry is, I think, the foundation of county fairs, and they are not really represented as often,” said Justin Aquino, San Mateo County Fair manager. “There are a lot of stories that need to be told to our greater urban community, and so we want to emphasize sharing those stories of those who live on the coast, predominantly in Pescadero and Half Moon Bay, and what they do on a daily basis.
“The struggle of farmworkers is that they’re underrepresented, and so often you’re looking at the most strenuous time, whether that be COVID, extreme weather, extreme cold and extreme heat, and not having the same benefits as many other workers have,” he said. “We want to make sure we share their stories.”
Photos from the Cesar Chavez Foundation and other history organizations featured activists like Chavez, Dolores Huerta and Larry Itliong, and the fair committee worked closely with the nonprofit Ayudando Latinos a Soñar in Half Moon Bay to collect stories and photos of farmworkers on the coast today.
“Our main goal was to honor the farmworkers,” said Michele Titus, a professor of anthropology at College of San Mateo who contributed to the exhibit. “It’s an honorable profession and we need it. They have the skills and knowledge that a lot of us don’t have. A lot of people just don’t get it, but if you eat food, you should care about these workers and their strife. These people we depend on daily.”
Along with the historic photos, timeline and contemporary exhibit, farmworkers were honored at a ceremony at the fair on
Sunday. ALAS dancers also performed at the ceremony.
