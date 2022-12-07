Owen Kane

Owen Kane, 9, decorates a waffle cone that transformed magically into a Christmas tree at Farallone View Elementary School’s Holiday Bazaar on Saturday.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Farallone View Elementary School in Montara presented a smorgasbord of holiday festivities on Saturday, drawing a large and merry crowd despite the rain.

Looking around the school’s multi-use room, it was difficult to name a single highlight of the Holiday Bazaar, which takes place every December. Was it the pixie-like ballerinas in tutus? Was it the hanging garden of paper snowflakes on the ceiling? Was it the beckoning aroma of popcorn popping in a kettle?

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

