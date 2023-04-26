Coastsiders can enjoy a perfect pairing of wine and jazz on May 13 at the second annual Half Moon Bay Wine and Jazz Festival. From 12 to 5 p.m., more than 40 California wineries will be set up along Main Street, serving their finest wines. On stage, big hitters like Paula West, Marcus Shelby and Grammy-nominated John Santos will create a buzz with live jazz performances.

Hosted by the nonprofit Half Moon Bay Downtown Association, the event will also feature a beer garden where local breweries and cideries will be offering people a taste of something different and delicious. Food can be purchased from eateries including Breakwater Barbecue, Sam’s Chowder Mobile, Spread the Love Jams and Jellies, and Half Moon Bay Wine and Cheese. Chef Pablo Estrada, owner of Fattoria e Mare in Half Moon Bay, will be fusing flavors in the VIP tent. Estrada said he may serve a salad with Asian pears and walnuts or create something with scallops and corn.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

