Coastsiders can enjoy a perfect pairing of wine and jazz on May 13 at the second annual Half Moon Bay Wine and Jazz Festival. From 12 to 5 p.m., more than 40 California wineries will be set up along Main Street, serving their finest wines. On stage, big hitters like Paula West, Marcus Shelby and Grammy-nominated John Santos will create a buzz with live jazz performances.
Hosted by the nonprofit Half Moon Bay Downtown Association, the event will also feature a beer garden where local breweries and cideries will be offering people a taste of something different and delicious. Food can be purchased from eateries including Breakwater Barbecue, Sam’s Chowder Mobile, Spread the Love Jams and Jellies, and Half Moon Bay Wine and Cheese. Chef Pablo Estrada, owner of Fattoria e Mare in Half Moon Bay, will be fusing flavors in the VIP tent. Estrada said he may serve a salad with Asian pears and walnuts or create something with scallops and corn.
“It depends on whatever is fresh,” said Estrada, explaining that winter storms on the coast have caused a late harvest this year.
David Oliphant, chair of the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association, said that an estimated 5,000 people attended the festival last year.
“We’re hoping to double that this year,” he said.
Oliphant added that the purpose of the festival is two-fold. “We want to make sure visitors know that we have a Main Street that is full of services, shopping and dining,” he said. “We also want to encourage locals to visit Main Street more often.”
This year’s installment of the Half Moon Bay Wine and Jazz Festival is dedicated to the memory of Harpo Marx, who left his mark on the local community as a small business owner and avid jazz promoter.
“He was a huge supporter of ours last year,” said Oliphant. “His untimely passing, which shocked us all, instantly made us know that we needed to recognize him from the stage this year and just thank him for his contributions.”
In the future, Oliphant said the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association hopes to expand the Half Moon Bay Wine and Jazz Festival to become a two- or three-day event. That would add to a growing list of summer events on the coast.
“Our goal is to be one of the premier wine and jazz festivals in California,” he said.
