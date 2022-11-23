The Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Co. has named Debbie Lynn Carriger as its new artistic director. Carriger is an accomplished theater professional who has worn many hats: director, producer, acting teacher, costume designer and theater company manager.
In 2017, Carriger worked with the Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Co. on a production of “Romeo y Julieta” in which she played the role of Julieta’s nurse.
“They had actually cast someone else as the nurse who ended up dropping out,” said Carriger. “A former classmate of mine from the American Conservatory Theater happened to be a board member. She recommended me to Robert Pickett, who was then the artistic director and also directing that play. He called me and asked, ‘Would you be interested in auditioning?’”
Five years later, Carriger is now taking over for Pickett as artistic director, making her the second person ever to hold this position at the organization.
Carriger explained that an artistic director is the driving creative force of a theater company. “The artistic director takes the lead in defining the vision of the company and then works in partnership with the board to execute that vision,” she said.
For example, Carriger will be responsible for proposing a season program to the board and selecting artists such as directors and designers to support productions. If Carriger were to direct a play, she would assemble a cast of performers. On the business side, Carriger’s first projects as artistic director at the company include setting a budget and managing a social media marketing campaign.
After a pandemic-related pause on productions, the Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Co. plans to resume activity in 2023. Carriger said she may eventually be tasked with finding a temporary performance venue because John L. Carter Memorial Park, site of the company’s home stage, is currently being renovated by the city.
“They're building a stage there that can be used not only for Shakespeare productions, but also for other kinds of performances,” said Carriger. “The construction has been delayed for various reasons. We always prefer to perform outdoors, but, given the delays, we may need to look for an alternative venue.”
Carriger reflected on Shakespeare’s enduring appeal to theater audiences.
“Everyone asks, ‘Why has Shakespeare been in our culture for so long?’ and it’s because the stories that he tells are basic stories that everyone can relate to,” she said. “All the characters are someone you recognize.”
