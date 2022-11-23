Debbie Lynn Carriger

Debbie Lynn Carriger, at right, played the nurse in Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Co.’s production of “Romeo y Julieta." Ella Ruth Francis was Julieta.

 Photo courtesy Joyce Morrell

The Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Co. has named Debbie Lynn Carriger as its new artistic director. Carriger is an accomplished theater professional who has worn many hats: director, producer, acting teacher, costume designer and theater company manager.

In 2017, Carriger worked with the Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Co. on a production of “Romeo y Julieta” in which she played the role of Julieta’s nurse.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

