Main Street will once again be bustling with music and visitors beginning July 1, as musicians, artists and poets will be performing among open shops and restaurants.
“Make It Main Street” is designed in collaboration with the city of Half Moon Bay, Coastside Literary Arts Movement, Team Vibrant, the Half Moon Bay Oddfellows, Coastside Chamber of Commerce, Breach Break Entertainment and Event Savvy, with support from Half Moon Bay Winery, Ocean Blue Real Estate among other local organizations.
The upcoming events aim to bring locals and visitors back downtown to visit the shops, restaurants and organizations in Half Moon Bay. Organizers also hope to provide a place for the local creative community to share work and talents with the public.
“We’re excited there will be ways for the community to connect,” said Erin Tormey, who organized the event and is well-known as the creative force behind Coastside Farmers Markets. “There’s some real excitement for the performing musicians, our makers, our creative community that have had their livelihoods basically ripped out from underneath them.”
“Make It Main Street” will continue to take place downtown every Thursday through November. In the opening weekend, musicians will be performing along the 300 to 600 blocks and an acoustic music circle will gather on the 700 block of Main Street. In Mac Dutra Park, San Mateo County poet laureate Aileen Cassinetto will be sharing her poem, “In Half Moon Bay.”
Coastsiders can also stop at the Oddfellows Hall for a screening of “Carnival of Wonders,” which was filmed at Long Branch Saloon and Farm, or visit the Coastside Makers Marketplace on Kelly Avenue and Main Street.
Spectators can view glass blowing, pottery and guitar building demonstrations on the 600 block of Main Street. Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, CoastPride, the Half Moon Bay History Association and more will be hosting open houses so that the public can come in and learn more about these local organizations.
“The hope is that people will find something surprising and interesting and that they discover something new on every block of Main Street,” said Tormey. “I hope that they’ll discover, or rediscover, the breadth and just the unbelievably talented people out here.”
