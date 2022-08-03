Coastsiders are known for their love of outdoor activities — hiking, biking, surfing. For the 20 artists featured at next month’s Coastal Arts League exhibit, their outdoor activity of choice is perhaps less vigorous, but just as revelatory: painting.
You may have passed these artists at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve, Mavericks Beach, Pigeon Point or another one of our local vistas, paintbrush in hand and breeze in their hair. From July 28 through Aug. 28 at the Coastal Arts League, you can linger and admire more than 100 works composed outdoors.
“If you were doing still lifes, you paint the bowl, you paint the flower arrangement. Plein-air painting is not like that,” said Eric Greenhut, of Los Altos, one of the featured artists. “We go out in all kinds of weather — other than rain.”
“En plein air” means “outdoors” in French, and many of these paintings were created alongside each other. Once a week, Greenhut invites artists to paint together at a local outdoor venue. Their work demonstrates how two artists can sit before the same landscape and produce wildly different art.
Susan Hatfield, of Half Moon Bay, has been painting with the group for 11 years. “It’s a wonderful community,” she said.
Hatfield, who uses watercolor in the Impressionist style, will have six works on display at the exhibit. “I love plein-air painting because I’m in the environment, I’m in the wind and I’m in the sun and I’m in the fog and I can see the birds,” she said. “I’m part of it as I’m painting it.”
Starting Thursday, Coastsiders can witness an array of human expression and artistic interpretation in the vivid display of the Coastside's rich natural offerings.
A public reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the gallery, 300 Main St. in Half Moon Bay.
