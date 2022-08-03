Painting outdoors

Plein-air painters are a regular sight on the Coastside. Many painters say it’s a unique way to capture a unique landscape. Review file photo

Coastsiders are known for their love of outdoor activities — hiking, biking, surfing. For the 20 artists featured at next month’s Coastal Arts League exhibit, their outdoor activity of choice is perhaps less vigorous, but just as revelatory: painting.

You may have passed these artists at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve, Mavericks Beach, Pigeon Point or another one of our local vistas, paintbrush in hand and breeze in their hair. From July 28 through Aug. 28 at the Coastal Arts League, you can linger and admire more than 100 works composed outdoors.

