The Half Moon Bay History Association received the necessary permits to break ground on construction for a new museum behind the historic Half Moon Bay Jail on Johnston Street.
The history association is working with Weldon Exhibits to create an interactive experience about the history of the Coastside.
The new museum building will be built inside the old structure, preserving the original historic exterior. The museum will meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standards and include solar panels and LED lighting. Construction for the museum is set to begin immediately and last 12 months. Weldon will construct exhibits offsite during museum construction.
— Emma Spaeth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.