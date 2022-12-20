The iconic red barn

The iconic red barn can be seen as travelers make their way along Highway 84. Now it has a new roof.

 Photo courtesy Leigh Guggemos

Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District has completed construction work on the well-known red barn at La Honda Creek Open Space Preserve. The barn is an official historical landmark in San Mateo County. Leigh Ann Gessner, a Midpen public affairs specialist, said the barn is also a geographic landmark.

“You can see it when you’re driving over Highway 84 toward the coast, and it’s kind of a gateway,” said Gessner. “When you pass that red barn, you know you’re entering the rural San Mateo County coast and you’ve left Silicon Valley.”

