Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District has completed construction work on the well-known red barn at La Honda Creek Open Space Preserve. The barn is an official historical landmark in San Mateo County. Leigh Ann Gessner, a Midpen public affairs specialist, said the barn is also a geographic landmark.
“You can see it when you’re driving over Highway 84 toward the coast, and it’s kind of a gateway,” said Gessner. “When you pass that red barn, you know you’re entering the rural San Mateo County coast and you’ve left Silicon Valley.”
After an inspection earlier in the year showed significant weathering on the barn’s roof, the decision was made to replace it. While weatherproofing the barn, Midpen took the opportunity to upgrade the barn’s fire rating to a Class A fire rating, which indicates superior fire protection.
The timing of the project was carefully planned around the resident pallid bats that use the barn as a nesting site. Pallid bats, which are large bats with blunt snouts and forward-pointing ears, have two roosting periods during the year. The first occurs between April and September and the second comes between late November and February.
“Our ideal construction window for this project was between September and November,” said Midpen capital project manager Leigh Guggemos, who oversaw the recent construction work on the barn.
Guggemos said that workers used hand tools in order to minimize noise and potential danger to the bats.
“Much of the work was done with hand tools, so it was a little bit of a longer process than it would have typically been,” he said.
Guggemos added that biological monitors were present to ensure that construction activities made a minimal impact on a pallid bat population.
Gessner explained how the barn factors into Midpen’s unique mission statement on the Coastside.
“Preserving open space, land and environmental restoration and ecologically sensitive public access is our mission everywhere, but on the Coastside our mission also includes protecting agricultural lands and encouraging viable agricultural use of the open space land and preserving rural character,” she said. “I think the red barn in La Honda Creek Open Space Preserve definitely serves as a symbol of the rural character of the Coastside.”
