We grumpy old men spend an inordinate amount of time visiting doctors. This allows us to stay grumpy nearly every waking hour. We spend half our time feeling grumpy about the minor and major maladies that plague us, and the rest of the time being grumpy about all the prodding, poking, prescribing and proselytizing. Somehow, at the time of treatment, the fact that these indignities are for our own good and scientifically valid becomes lost in all the grumping.
I’m sure doctors feel that they spend too much time with grumpy old men, even those doctors who have joined the G.O.M. Club. (Nearly everyone who is or self-identifies as male is eligible, or will be if he lives long and grumpily enough.)
To be fair, women patients can be grumpy and old, too, but just as they “glow” rather than “sweat,” they are “opinionated” and “venerable.” Fellows, bear this in mind when speaking or writing newspaper columns.
Vast improvements have been made in modern medical technology, pharmacology and efficiency. One change was made by ... I hope you’re sitting down ... Congress. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, affectionately “HIPAA,” protects patients’ rights to keep their medical records private.
Medical privacy is a right we routinely relinquish in family gatherings. I recall a conversation among some of my uncles that I overheard. Being elderly first-generation Italian-Americans, they were sharing their deeply held misunderstandings of human biology. Along with the usual complaints — arthritis, acid reflux and such — one uncle shared this bit of medical wisdom: “My doctor told me there’s something wrong with my prostrate. (sic) I think it gives me gas.”
Though the two bodily plumbing systems involved in my uncle’s mistaken idea about flatulence are in the same bodily area, they do not connect, fortunately.
Such conversations often begin with the well-meaning greeting, “How are you?” Correct responses include “Fine,” “Can’t complain,” and “OK, all things considered.” The salutation is not meant as a request for the details of all ailments, including descriptions of their unfortunate symptoms.
Medical privacy is unknown on social media, where my uncle’s innocent gaffe is increased exponentially. HIPAA doesn’t outlaw posting one’s own medical condition online, and that pesky First Amendment notion of free speech would invalidate an amendment to HIPAA that decreed, “For Pete’s sake, don’t tell everyone everything.”
I’ve been grumpily meeting more doctors of late, and find they have one thing in common: If they aren’t in the same medical system, such as Kaiser, every doctor requires the patient to complete an intake form. Like snowflakes, no two intake forms are identical. For those of us without eidetic memories, completing an intake form is like having to recite, under penalty of perjury, the middle names of each vice president of the U.S., in order. What year was that appendectomy? I’m sure I’ve given various, conflicting answers.
Here are my symptoms: I’m occasionally grumpy, sleepy, happy, dopey, bashful and sneezy. What’s up, Doc?
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com is OK, all things considered. His problems are dwarfed by so many other people’s hardships.
