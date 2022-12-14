For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Half Moon Bay High School music department was able to host its full winter concert last week. The marching band and the concert band played on the first night, Dec. 6, and the jazz band and the chorale performed on Dec. 7.
The different music classes showcased what they had been working on throughout the fall semester of this school year.
The marching band started the concert off with a lively, upbeat march and continued with three tunes, including the famous Earth, Wind and Fire song “In the Stone.” School band director Walter Anderson stated that creating music was especially difficult this year due to the small class size, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a complication throughout all of the music classes.
However, the students rose to the challenge and played with joy and enthusiasm.
“It’s really exciting to be playing music often for people,” said Christopher Meyers, a junior and a trombone player in the marching band. His excitement was echoed by many of the other performers across all of the classes.
Concert band played after the marching band. For the class of freshmen, it was their first concert at the high school. Ian Ehrhardt, a trombone player who had been in band throughout all three years of middle school, stated that in comparison to playing in middle school, coming to the high school band was “more challenging, but also more rewarding.”
The concert band delighted the audience with the energetic “Bunker Hill Overture” by James Swearingen and then “All is Calm (Silent Night),” a beautiful, serene variation of the original Christmas carol. Following these two pieces, both the marching band and the concert band came together to play “Sleigh Ride.” They ended the night on a jubilant high note with the audience enthralled and loudly applauding and cheering for all of the performers.
Chorale started the next night of the concert with its own heavenly version of “Silent Night” and continued with three other holiday pieces. The small but talented group of singers captivated the audience and earned wildly enthusiastic applause with each piece they sang. They were followed by the jazz band, which played four different pieces of music. This included “Red Clay” by Freddie Hubbard, a piece the music class recently took to the 25th College of San Mateo Jazz Festival. The jazz band also recently played for the 150th anniversary of the construction of Pigeon Point Lighthouse.
Nealan Lamprecht, a senior and drummer for the band, emphasized how nice it was to get to play with other people again. During the pandemic, he said, he mostly just practiced by himself and didn’t get to play with others much, an experience shared by many musicians. This year has already provided an abundance of opportunities to play together again, and more opportunities are to come.
“It’s not so much about rebuilding interest as it is building awareness,” said Anderson when asked about the impact of the pandemic on interest in the music program. He stressed the importance of visibility and having the different music classes playing for the public regularly so that people can see the high school’s music program.
Anderson hopes that the recent performances as well as upcoming events will inspire young musicians to want to join.
