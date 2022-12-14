Half Moon Bay High School music department

The Half Moon Bay High School music department put on two nights of performances last week as student musicians performed with the jazz band and the chorale.

 Photo courtesy Audrey Negrete

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Half Moon Bay High School music department was able to host its full winter concert last week. The marching band and the concert band played on the first night, Dec. 6, and the jazz band and the chorale performed on Dec. 7.

The different music classes showcased what they had been working on throughout the fall semester of this school year. 

