The title of “Dude” has a friendly sound, very much like “Bro” or “Amigo.” Along with their easy-going familiarity, these and similar words share something else: They all refer to men.
A dude is male, as all English majors know from their thorough study of the 1990 documentary, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” in which Michelangelo, one of the radiation-enhanced reptiles, speaks the unforgettable words, “Yes, Dudes and Dudettes, major league butt-kicking is back in town!” If “dude” included all genders, the reference to “Dudettes” would not be necessary. There’s no better authority on slang than an adolescent martial-artist terrapin with an overactive thyroid.
“Dude” wasn’t always such a genial nickname. Before it took on its doper/slacker connotation in “The Big Lebowski” (1988, pre-Turtles), “dude” was a synonym for a “fancy” or “fop,” meaning a man who dresses too well for rural Western tastes. In this context, “dude” is not a term of endearment -picture Billy Crystal (dude) and Jack Palance (cowhand) in “City Slickers” (1991, post-Turtles). Until the calf was born it was not a bromance.
“Lebowski” portrayed its slovenly, irresponsible lead character, “The Dude,” played by Jeff Bridges, as a sort of Zen master, but far less refined than the rat who taught martial arts to the mutated Turtles. I cannot call The Dude the title character because there was a second, older Lebowski in the movie, who claimed the title of the Big One. He was not at all laid-back.
(Note: A “dude ranch” was, and still is, a place for citified accountants and such to play cowpoke for a weekend or so.)
This brings us back to how to address a group including men and women. President Biden has a knack for corralling genders together as “guys,” as in “Let’s go, guys,” which leaves women wondering whether she should “go,” too, and if not, why they weren’t included.
“Hurry up, dudes,” would have the same effect, but worse. It excludes women, and implies that the men are foppish or high, and not in the “and mighty” sense.
“Guys” and “dudes” seem to be multiplying in our language. Until recently many legal documents used only masculine pronouns, tipping their proverbial hats to the ladies with a clause, “As used herein the masculine pronoun subsumes the feminine.” In other words, “Women of Earth, we subsume you. Resistance is futile.”
What’s really needed is an all-purpose set of pronouns for individuals as we have for groups: they-them-their. “He/she, him/her, his/hers” are awkward, and “it/its” fails to convey the dignity of personhood. Even a desk can be “it.” The current trend is to use plural pronouns for individuals, resulting in atrocities such as: “Tom put on their shirt.”
We need gender-free, third-person pronouns. Some have been proposed, including Ze for he or she, Zir for him or her, Zir for their, and Zirself for him- or herself.
It’s enough to make a dude puke on Zirself.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com notes that “The Dude abides.”
