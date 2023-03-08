Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, founder and executive

director of the Half Moon Bay nonprofit Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, has been named the Woman of the Year in the 13th Senate District and 23rd Assembly District. Hernandez-Arriaga’s organization provides crucial services to farmworkers and others in need on the coast and was jointly chosen by state Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblyman Marc Berman.

