Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, founder and executive
director of the Half Moon Bay nonprofit Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, has been named the Woman of the Year in the 13th Senate District and 23rd Assembly District. Hernandez-Arriaga’s organization provides crucial services to farmworkers and others in need on the coast and was jointly chosen by state Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblyman Marc Berman.
Becker and Berman presented Hernandez-Arriaga with her award on Monday evening. Both officials will honor her at their respective Senate and Assembly events in Sacramento later this month.
“Dr. Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga has been at the forefront supporting farmworkers and families, not only highlighting concerns like living conditions, mental wellness, economic prosperity, and broadband access, but providing solutions,” said Becker, in a prepared release. “Belinda embodies the best of California — vision, compassion, activism, hard work, humility and most of all a passion for social justice.”
Hernandez-Arriaga Belinda graduated from University of San Francisco with a doctorate in education and master’s in social work. In addition to founding ALAS, she also co-founded the Latino Advisory Council in Half Moon Bay. Hernandez-Arriaga lives with her husband and three daughters in Half Moon Bay.
