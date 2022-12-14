My hunting weapon of choice is a camera, but once each year the family and I go a-hunting armed with much more serious hardware. And we know how to use it.

Our Great Christmas Tree Hunt takes place on our property, where, years ago, a previous owner decided to start a tree farm, including non-native evergreens. The farmer eventually gave up on the venture, but the trees didn’t. We thus have a renewable supply of Christmas trees that have gone native — that is to say, they haven’t been shaved into perfect cones. Due to their irregularity and size we’ve given them names like Frankenpine and Treezilla.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories