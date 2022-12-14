My hunting weapon of choice is a camera, but once each year the family and I go a-hunting armed with much more serious hardware. And we know how to use it.
Our Great Christmas Tree Hunt takes place on our property, where, years ago, a previous owner decided to start a tree farm, including non-native evergreens. The farmer eventually gave up on the venture, but the trees didn’t. We thus have a renewable supply of Christmas trees that have gone native — that is to say, they haven’t been shaved into perfect cones. Due to their irregularity and size we’ve given them names like Frankenpine and Treezilla.
Our trees aren’t perfect but have those “perfect imperfections” that John Legend sang about. Among them: bugs.
We usually let a newly harvested asymmetrical tree sit on the front porch for a day and then sweep off any stowaways. Getting an oddly shaped evergreen to sit up straight is another challenge. We use a tree stand that pivots and leans. Family members with binocular vision direct me as I hold the tree while they call out supportive comments, such as, “A little more this way,” and, “Toward the house,” though we’re already in the house.
Another difference between a store-bought tree and a Chateau QuipTide tree: Our trees are hand-cut using a chain saw. That's as close as we’re likely to get to owning a lightsaber. Last Sunday, a-hunting we did go!
Trees are elusive big game. Their strategy is to huddle together like sardines, making it hard to bag just one tree without it getting entangled with others. Trees may not choose to fall where we expect, briefly making the hunter the hunted. That’s why we never go tree hunting alone. Our usual retinue includes sundry relatives, our dog, Opal, and our current felines, Chaco and Chat Noir.
This year’s hunt coincided with an “atmospheric river,” one of those made-up weather phenomena that weather reporters use to get people to pay attention. Somehow, “it will rain both days this weekend” doesn’t convey the enormity of three inches of rain over two days, or, as they say in Seattle, “a sprinkle.” We survived the apocalyptic deluge, even without building an ark, and bagged a smallish tree, only 10 feet for a room with an eight-foot ceiling.
I’m told there are others kinds of hunting that require a license, though fishing is the only one I’ve tried. Hunt’s is also a brand of ketchup, and the way I type if you add “and pecks.” There are hunts for Easter eggs, witches, treasure and “wabbits,” according to biologist Elmer Fudd.
There used to be a TV show, Sea Hunt. Here on the Coastside you don’t have to hunt to find the sea. It’s right here.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com notes that the children’s tune, “A-Hunting We Will Go,” was composed in 1777. Three of every four lines in the ditty are “A-Hunting We Will Go,” so it probably didn’t take long to compose. Even easier was “The Farmer in the Dell,” which has the same melody with different words, and was “written” 49 years later.
