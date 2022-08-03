Maya Hilley opened up her hand to reveal a lizard about the size of a quarter. For the third-grader, catching snakes and lizards was by far her favorite part of HEAL Project’s Artists in Nature Summer Camp.
“If you hold a lizard by its tail, it just falls off,” added fourth-grader Addy Keith. “It’s a special kind of lizard where, if you look on their belly part, it’s blue.”
While the lizards at the HEAL Project Farm seemed to steal the show, the 15 kids enrolled in camp also made nature mobiles, renditions of bugs on crackers with cream cheese and edible flowers, cooked their own pesto sauce and broccoli fritters, and created paintings of things they saw at the farm. Aside from catching lizards, Hilley said her favorite activity of the week was making homemade bug spray out of essential oils and rubbing alcohol.
“It’s really a combination between cooking things, eating and art projects,” said Donya Foley, program manager.
On Friday, the final day of the Artists in Nature session, the kids created a trail of bright marigold petals from the street to the farm.
“I learned that marigolds were edible,” said Hilley.
The afternoon was an open house for students to show off what they created throughout the week. While waiting, program leaders surprised the kids with a popcorn snack.
Artists in Nature was but one of the six summer camps hosted by HEAL this summer at the farm in El Granada.
“Each week has a different theme,” said Foley. “They really get to interact with the farm in different ways each camp, and the focuses are a little bit different every camp, but each week they get to taste things and experience the farm.”
Since remote learning and the COVID-19 pandemic, summer camps are becoming increasingly more popular for families hoping to continue their students' engagement despite having time off from school, and continue to mitigate the effects of learning loss due to COVID-19.
“Summer camps are super essential,” said Foley. “You can tell the kids who don’t do summer camps (when back at school). They’re bored and not having enough interaction, especially with nature. They spend a lot of time indoors and looking at screens. I feel like it’s really essential to get them excited and able to take things on between school.”
