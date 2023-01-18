In 2008 the Heinz company commissioned a survey on vegetable popularity, which concluded that Brussels sprouts are “the most hated vegetable in America.” Here on the Coastside, this is nothing short of blasphemy. Stick to your ketchup, Heinz.
The poor, maligned Brussels sprout does not take
offense at such slander, or at anything else, having no central nervous system. Rather, it generously produces vitamins and minerals people need to stay healthy. One half-cup of cooked Brussels sprouts provides 91 percent of the daily value of vitamin K, needed for blood clotting and bone growth; 53 percent of the day’s vitamin C; and 12 percent of folate, a.k.a. vitamin B9, which helps to prevent anemia.
Oh, sure, there are other sources for these nutrients, but Brussels sprouts have one important quality that no other vegetable can claim: They are, far and away, the most valuable vegetable crop in San Mateo County.
You gasp in dismay, “What, not pumpkins?” Though Half Moon Bay is the Official Pumpkin Capital of the Known Universe, the value of its 2020 pumpkin crop ($1,238,000) was only 13 percent of that year’s Brussels sprouts crop ($9,507,000), according to the official 2020 San Mateo County Crop Report. In fact, the value of Brussels sprouts was over twice that of artichokes, fava beans, snap beans, leeks, peas and pumpkins, combined. ($4,196,000)
A case can be made for Half Moon Bay to be the Official Brussels Sprouts Capital of the Known Universe, as well as the Pumpkin Capital, but pumpkins have the marketing advantage of two major holidays that promote them, Halloween and Thanksgiving. If we held an annual Half Moon Bay Art and Brussels Sprouts Festival it would eventually catch on. Despite Heinz’s slander, Brussels sprouts are steadily gaining in popularity and creative recipes.
What would we do at a Brussels Sprouts Festival? Maybe carve little faces on the sprouts? A sprout weigh-off done on a kitchen scale? Much as I like Brussels sprouts, I can’t picture a sprout pie-eating contest, or T-shirts with big green sprout faces, reading, “We All Began as Sprouts.” We’d have a Belgian waffle breakfast with a side of deep-fried sprouts, drink a Stella Artois or two, and eat Godiva chocolates — all Belgian products.
capital, has two sister cities in the United States, but nearby Waterloo has none. Waterloo has about the same population as the Coastside, and shares the name of a catchy ABBA song, which you will now have stuck in your head for several days, as a reminder to lobby your local City Councilbeing to support the “Sisterhood for Waterloo” campaign.
Though history remembers Waterloo for the defeat of Napoleon, it is also the birthplace of the “Singing Nun,” Sister Luc-Gabrielle, who had the idea decades before Whoopi Goldberg.
By the way, “Brussels” is always capitalized because the sprouts are thought to have originated in that city. Never call them “brussel sprouts” and risk starting a war with our sisters in Waterloo and Belgians everywhere.
