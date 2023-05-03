Painting together

Valerie Hernandez, 9, and other students work on a new mural celebrating Coastside nature at Hatch Elementary. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Over the last few weeks, curious passersby may have noticed one of the walls facing Highway 1 at Hatch Elementary School slowly transform from plain white into a brightly colored landscape celebrating Coastside biology and geography.

About 80 Hatch Elementary students, predominantly fourth-graders, painted in shifts under the guidance of Coastside muralist and artist Ellen Silva, who specializes in community mural art. One of the things that makes this mural unique is that the students’ involvement was not limited just to the painting. Instead, the students were involved almost from the beginning, nominating animals and plants to be included in the mural after extensively studying Coastside nature during Oceans Week.

Tags

Photographer

Anna Hoch-Kenney is a staff photojournalist for Coastside News Group.  Prior to joining Coastside News Group, Anna worked as a freelance photographer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories