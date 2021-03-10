To close out a year unlike any other, more than 100 San Mateo County students were assigned a project most had never attempted.
The result is a collection called, “I Have a Dream: Inaugural Poems for a New Generation” featuring 115 poems from high school and elementary students. Eighty-seven of them are from Jim Ward’s English classes at Half Moon Bay High School. Other submissions come from the Nueva School in Hillsborough, Woodland School in Portola Valley, Jefferson High School in Daly City and Notre Dame High School in Belmont. Some authors are as young as 6.
Through collaboration with the county’s poet laureate, Aileen Cassinetto, who has spoken with Ward’s classes in the past, the book was published on Jan. 18 through the county Arts Commission. It’s the county’s first student work published in this medium and is available for $10 on Amazon.
The anthology is based on one central topic, inaugural poems. Students learn how the content was formed, presented and received in specific historical moments. The project stems from Ward's interest in the Academy of American Poets’ 2021 Inaugural Poem Project and Contest for Students, a national competition that received more than 1,000 submissions from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30 last year. As part of the final requirements for the class, Ward’s students submitted their poems to the contest. A sample of titles reveals certain themes students wanted to share, from “Everyone’s America,” “Chaos,” “Take Me to the Capital,” “The Song of the Day,” and “Death by the People.”
“I got excited about the contest because I’m always looking for opportunities for my students to publish,” Ward said.
For three weeks, students worked on their poems and studied inaugural speeches from presidents and civil rights activists. In writing their own inaugural verse, something meant to be a tone-setter for a formal event, students wrote from their perspective, reflecting on their values and beliefs.
“A poet laureate’s job is not just about writing poems and reading them on special occasions,” Cassinetto said. “It’s also about celebrating poetry, making meaningful connections and building community.”
Ward described the project as a learning process that combined government, politics and art. The project got students thinking about the power of the written word and the importance of presentation and communicating ideas in a particular setting.
“It’s the idea of a poem being read on the event for a country and how writers of inaugural poems in the past have used the opportunity to use it as a reflection on the past that’s happened, the current situation we’re in as a country, and looking forward,” Ward said.
After reading the submissions, Cassinetto brought up publishing the poems. After she got funding through the Arts Commission, she and Ward edited the book. Each student who contributed received a copy and other copies have been sent to the White House and Library of Congress. All of this happened before 22-year-old Amanda Gorman read her work at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January to became the sixth poet to read at a presidential inauguration.
“Whether the kids won the contest or not, I wanted them to have a reminder that they were very much active participants in particular historical moments,” Cassinetto said. “They are co-authors of our community and national narrative.”
This version corrects the high schools that participated.
