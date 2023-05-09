Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Co.

In the past, the Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Co. performed outdoors at Carter Park in downtown Half Moon Bay. This year, the company has moved the production indoors and to Pacifica.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Bard is back. After a three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic and, later, construction delays at its home venue, the Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Co. has started rehearsing for its new season — and at a new, Pacifica venue.

The season kicks off on Aug. 18. For the first time, the company will have an indoor stage, offering 12 performances of the Shakespearean comedy “The Merry Wives of Windsor” at the Mildred Owen Concert Hall in Pacifica.

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories