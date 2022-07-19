“I wish I had a tortoise,” said 3-year-old Jimmy Marshall on Saturday, when the Half Moon Bay Library hosted some very special four-legged visitors.
“This species of tortoise is from the Amazon,” explained Darian Fandro, a Little Explorers Petting Zoo animal handler.
“Amazon? Isn’t that where you buy toys?” piped in another toddler.
When the Little Explorers Petting Zoo came to the Half Moon Library, a secondary meaning for the word “Amazon” was but one lesson imparted on local youth. The mobile zoo introduced kids to an alpaca, a pot belly pig, goats, sheep, chickens, ducks and bunnies.
Jimmy and his mom, Melinda Marshall, live just around the corner from the library and often stop by for the various programs.
“Jimmy loves petting animals, and we don’t have rabbits and goats and stuff like that at home,” she said. “I think it’s great, and they spaced it out, so not everyone is here at once. It’s nice and quiet, and he gets to actually really be with the animals and not be overwhelmed.”
The Little Explorers Petting Zoo was part of the library’s summer programming, which consists of events and challenges for local kids to stay engaged all summer. For more information about upcoming events, visit smcl.org.
“We’re very fortunate on the coast to have such a great library in the community,” said Melinda Marshall.
