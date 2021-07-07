Coastsiders looking for a taste of Half Moon Bay history and the chance to take a ‘cell-fie’ are in luck as the Half Moon Bay jail and Coastside History Museum on Johnston Street reopens to the public.
“It’s a fascinating walk through our Coastside history,” said Juliette Applewhite, president of the Half Moon Bay History Association. “It’s small and intimate, and it’s got a lot of really interesting and unique artifacts that have been donated from local families.”
The jail is open from 12 to 2 p.m. on weekends and, as part of Make It Main Street, it will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month.
“It’s very exciting, we’ve missed everyone,” Applewhite said. “We’ve missed those connections.”
The Half Moon Bay History Association is also breaking ground on the construction of the larger museum on Thursday, July 8. On Monday, construction will begin in earnest and is due to be completed by January 2022.
“It’s beyond exciting,” said Applewhite. “Our founder, Dave Cresson, has been working on this for over a decade. We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world and just being able to share that piece of history.”
