Kirsten Hagen, a Realtor with offices in Burlingame and Half Moon Bay, was honored with the San Mateo County Association of Realtors’ Community Service award during ceremonies in March.
Hagen has served on the SAMCAR Foundation Council and helped strengthen her neighborhood’s wildfire relief response last year. She has held leadership positions with the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau, Sea Hugger and the Coastside’s BNI chapter.
— from staff reports
