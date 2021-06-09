For Kai Guevara, graduating from high school and leaving Half Moon Bay is part of growing up. But it wasn’t without help from his teachers, friends and neighbors that he’s made it to this point.
Mr. Jones taught him math, but more importantly, about leadership. And Mr. Kerry’s English class was actually about life.
“I’ve been really lucky to be able to grow as a person with my teachers,” Guevara said.
It’s impossible to separate Guevara’s relationships with Half Moon Bay and the people in it from his interest in learning more about human nature. Off to University of California, Berkeley, to study psychology, he said he is drawn to the field because it is all-encompassing, and because it opens new doors.
“When I see the world, the world is all about how you perceive it, and that is psychology,” Guevara said.
Guevara is also influenced by his work as part of student council and his time rehearsing for “Newsies,” the play that never opened because of the pandemic. Winning and losing alongside his water polo teammates provided lessons in perseverance and social skills he won’t soon forget. The adventure of Berkeley lies ahead of him, but Half Moon Bay will always be home.
“That's going to be a culture shock for me,” Guevara said. “Part of me is really excited and part of me is really nervous.”
