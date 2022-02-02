With deep regret, the Coastside chapter of the National Groundhog Day Federation has postponed its 2022 Groundhog Parade indefinitely. The festive event has been put off due to the recent directive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people maintain a 40-foot distance from each other, except on Tuesdays, during sleet or while snorkeling.
Quip Tide interviewed the chapter’s Events Director, Ms. Alopecia Hornswoggle, to assess the impact the cancellation will have on the community. A transcript follows.
Quip Tide: This must be quite a blow to you, Alopecia. How did you learn that the event had to be canceled?
Alopecia: I was just crushed. Groundhog Day has always been my favorite holiday, as I’m sure is true for most other people. On Monday morning, when my clock radio woke me up at 6 a.m., I heard NPR reporting that we now have to stay 40 feet apart. I immediately called Phil.
Q: Phil? The actual groundhog in Punxsutawney?
A: Call the Groundhog? Don’t be silly. I’m sure he’s too busy preparing to emerge from hibernation. I called Phil O’Dendron, the volunteer who wears the groundhog costume in the parade each year, to tell him the bad news.
Q: What was Phil’s reaction?
A: He said, “Don’t ever call me this early!” and hung up. I forgot that he works the graveyard shift at the Gas-O-Mart on Mondays.
Q: Without the parade, what will people do this Feb. 2 to celebrate Groundhog Day?
A: I think most people
will stay at home and watch that Bill Murray movie. I never get tired of it. Some days I watch it over and over and over again. I’ll miss the “See Your Own Shadow” contest. Most years, nearly everyone wins, but, on some very foggy days, it’s a challenge.
Q; Wasn’t there some controversy about the Groundhog Day parade a few years back?
A: We don’t like to talk about it, but since it went viral on the internet there’s no hiding it. Phil had come down with some sort of cold, and took an over-the-counter medication he hadn’t used before. Turned out it had a rare side effect. Putting it gingerly, Phil came parading down Main Street naked as a newborn, repeatedly yelling, “I’m a groundhog!” It was one of those Groundhog Days with no fog, so everyone saw much more than Phil’s shadow.
Q: I guess it’s a lesson to us all: Never try a new medication before a parade.
A: Yes, it is. But we’ve recovered, except for a few recurring nightmares, and have returned to Groundhog Day’s roots and its message to groundhog lovers everywhere.
Q: There’s a message? I thought it was just for fun.
A: Oh, yes. Groundhog Day’s message is that we all need to emerge from the harshness of winter into the sunlight of the coming spring. It’s a rite of rebirth, renewal, and reconciliation.
I’m sure we will miss this year’s parade, but it’s only postponed, not canceled. We may only have six weeks of winter left.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com looks forward to normalcy.
