Throughout his illustrious career as an attorney, Joe Cotchett has supported environmental causes and organizations by fighting to protect public lands and prevent the sale of irreplaceable natural resources. In one case, his free legal services on behalf of the Surfrider Foundation helped restore access to Martin’s Beach.
Over the decades, when Cotchett could take a break, he found refuge by coming over the hill from his Burlingame-based practice to enjoy the open spaces of the San Mateo County coast. With those visions in mind, earlier this month Cotchett added a donation of $250,000 to the nonprofit preservation group Green Foothills to his list of contributions on behalf of the environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.