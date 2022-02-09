With movies leading triple lives — in theaters, streaming and on DVD — and afterlives on cable TV, it’s harder for film studios to get repeat business on the silver screens. One solution: “director’s cuts” to get devout fans to pay for super-sized revisions.
Director’s “cuts” should be called enlargements. They used to be limited to epic films, such as “Blade Runner” and “Apocalypse Now.” Peter Jackson famously extended his already lengthy “Lord of the Rings” trilogy for the DVD box set, then “cut” Tolkien’s shorter work, “The Hobbit,” into three films, each stretched beyond the breaking point of Silly Putty. Lesser films leaped aboard the cash cow. There is, for example, a director’s cut of “Bad Santa.”
Why not “cut” children’s stories, especially those with expired copyrights? Goldilocks, the beloved saga of trespassing, theft, vandalism, and child endangerment, is a simple story:
“Little Goldie, lost in the woods, enters an empty house, tests the food and
the furniture, then falls asleep on the smallest bed and is awakened by the three ursine occupants. She avoids arrest.” All in 34 words.
Peter Jackson could “cut” this plot down to 307 words:
While Goldie slept, the Three Bears, Papa (who is revealed to be a Level 7 ninja, and regales the others with long, pointless stories of his exploits), Mama (a Michelin restaurant judge with a personal preference for porridge), and Baby (a cub, suffering from an identity crisis because his parents haven’t given him a real name, though he’s already 16 in bear years) came home.
With them came nine other famous bears, whom they had met along the way: Paddington, Yogi, Boo-Boo, Teddy Ruxpin (a cybearg), B’rer Bear, Baloo, Smokey, Winnie (the Pooh), and legendary Chicago Bears middle linebacker Dick Butkus. Before entering the Three Bears’ house, the group played a two-hour game of hide-and-seek, including detailed descriptions of the rocks, trees, ravines, ponds, bee hives, algae, bushes, birds, insects and other wildlife, their origins, history, and magic powers of each being discussed at length after the group reconvened at the Three Bears’ home.
“Hey,” said Yogi, “did you leave the front door open?”
“I’m sure I closed it,” said Papa Bear. “Maybe someone pried it open.”
“How terrible!” said Mama Bear. “Who can stop such fiends?”
Smokey growled, “Only YOU can prevent forest priers.”
There followed a discussion of what to do, each bear in turn posing his, her, or its theory as to what would be found inside the house. The guesses were eventually narrowed down, after many flashback sequences and chase scenes, to a heffalump or a jabberwock.
Dick Butkus, perhaps the NFL’s most ferocious middle linebacker ever, was feeling somewhat out of place, and offered to go in first. The other bears quickly agreed, as they had considered eating him anyway. He went in, emerging after many, many, unnecessary tense minutes.
He pointed to the Three Bears. “You three, go see for yourselves. The rest of us should leave.”
And they all lived profitably ever after.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com needed an excuse to put Dick Butkus in a column.
