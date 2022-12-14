Earlier this month, members of Girl Scout Troop 61981 traveled to San Juan Bautista to participate in an Adopt-a-Family holiday celebration. Event organizer Kate Chinca explained it was an informal party with a purpose.
“We are not actually an organization,” said Chinca. “A group of us began to work with the farmworkers after the ’89 earthquake and it became a Christmas tradition to ‘adopt’ families at this time of the year.
The pandemic curtailed our usual plans, and a number of us have been able to pull together once again to work directly with Mission San Juan Bautista.”
Kristen Woods, leader of Troop 61981 in Pacifica, said that Scouts in her group bought and gift-wrapped toys, clothing and grocery gift cards for a family with two children.
“We decided to do this because our girls are really service-oriented,” said Woods.
On the night of the party, the girls arrived early to decorate the tree, set tables and make gift bags for the families that were sponsored this year.
“The Scouts were terrific,” said Chinca. “Before we even
arrived, the girls had made a number of Christmas-colored paper chains that were used on the tables and on the stage. They worked hard and directly with the children there for games and crafts.”
The girls also jumped in to help Santa.
“When Santa came out, they were like Santa’s Girl Scout elves and handed gifts to the kids,” said Woods.
Woods said the Scouts enjoyed a little history lesson before going home.
“They gave us a tour of the mission, and the girls were
super into the history of San Juan Bautista,” said Woods.
