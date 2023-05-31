It’s said that Adam and Eve were ejected from the Garden of Eden as punishment for breaking the covenants, conditions and restrictions in the Garden Owners Association agreement. Indeed, they violated the only CC&R, the one forbidding them from eating the fruit of two trees.
In legalese the trees were “attractive nuisances,” dangers so tempting it’s all but certain that people born yesterday — literally, in this instance — can’t control their urge to transgress. Adam and Eve were evicted from the premises. Flaming swords blocked them from trespassing back in. They condemned themselves and their eventual offspring to pain, toil, disease, robocalls and eventual death.
The death penalty that was imposed on us all seems rather cruel, though not unusual, and leads one to wonder why the flaming swords weren’t installed next to the two trees, which would have avoided the whole fiasco.
Life in Eden might have grown boring. “Oh, look, Eve, another perfect sunset, just like all the others.” Sometimes life here on the Coastside can seem that way, though of late we’ve been saying, “Oh, look, the seasonal fog bank is back.” We can break the gray monotony with a trip over the hill or even farther east.
Sun or fog, there’s a type of monotony we can control, to a degree. Our lives fall into routines: arise on schedule, wear our usual clothes, eat one of several usual breakfasts, work-work-work until a predictable lunch, more work-work-work until a predictable dinner, then some diversion before bed. These rituals can be comforting but also constraining.
Last week I took a few days off for a solo trip to Ben Lomond, up Highway 9 from Santa Cruz, to shut off the routines and see new places without analyzing them. For example, at first glance the Tree House Cafe in nearby Boulder Creek does not appear to be built in a tree, but further inside has a room dominated by a section of a large redwood tree.
In vacation mode my reaction was simply, “Wow, that’s a big tree!” If I had been in working mode I’d have stressed over scores of questions swirling between my ears. “Was the tree here first or the building? How old was it when it was cut? Did they need a permit? Is my coffee ready? Where is my next destination, and why?”
A better question would be: “Why am I noticing everything here except the tree itself?” Sigmund Freud said, “Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar,” and the same is true for trees, which can be enjoyed just as trees without pulling out a tape measure.
During the mini-trip I had to shut down my mental activities, which, paradoxically, meant shutting them up. Well, most of them. The constant, silent noise of thinking is strenuous. I maintained enough cerebral bandwidth to drive a car, read a map, add a tip to a restaurant bill, and burp, but not much else.
Sometimes we have to disconnect what we do from who we are. Even if it takes flaming swords to separate them.
