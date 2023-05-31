It’s said that Adam and Eve were ejected from the Garden of Eden as punishment for breaking the covenants, conditions and restrictions in the Garden Owners Association agreement. Indeed, they violated the only CC&R, the one forbidding them from eating the fruit of two trees. 

In legalese the trees were “attractive nuisances,” dangers so tempting it’s all but certain that people born yesterday — literally, in this instance — can’t control their urge to transgress. Adam and Eve were evicted from the premises. Flaming swords blocked them from trespassing back in. They condemned themselves and their eventual offspring to pain, toil, disease, robocalls and eventual death.

