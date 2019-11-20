Local businesses are encouraging residents to consider doing their holiday shopping at small businesses rather than primarily perusing big corporate shelves or large online retailers’ Cyber Monday deals. And they suggest you get started on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
The Half Moon Bay Downtown Association, the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau, and the Half Moon Bay Review have put together a flyer with 30 participating Coastside shops that will have special promotions and deals.
It aligns with a nationwide movement, also called Small Business Saturday, that encourages people to buy from small businesses during one of the busiest shopping times of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.