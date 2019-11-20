  1. Home
Local businesses are encouraging residents to consider doing their holiday shopping at small businesses rather than primarily perusing big corporate shelves or large online retailers’ Cyber Monday deals. And they suggest you get started on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. 

The Half Moon Bay Downtown Association, the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau, and the Half Moon Bay Review have put together a flyer with 30 participating Coastside shops that will have special promotions and deals. 

It aligns with a nationwide movement, also called Small Business Saturday, that encourages people to buy from small businesses during one of the busiest shopping times of the year.

