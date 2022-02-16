Your calendar may say that next Monday is President’s, Presidents or Presidents’ Day. It’s a lie, and a disservice to the president who reputedly could not tell one.
By federal law, the holiday honors only one president, George Washington. Since 1879, the holiday has officially been known as Washington’s Birthday. In 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act fixed Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Columbus Day, and Labor Day on Mondays. When Congress changed the date, it left the name alone.
The official U.S. holiday is celebrated on the third Monday in February. Many states also celebrate the day, but disagree as to whether it celebrates all presidents, the sitting president, or only George and Abe — Linkington’s Washday, so to speak.
A full account of Washington’s life would make an exciting, inspiring and disillusioning movie trilogy or mini-series on TV. I’d prefer the films so as not to interrupt our first head of state with ads for foreign cars, cheap whiskey and Vagisil. Washington was nearly the hero that we imagine, with one major exception. (Hint: His holiday is ironically in Black History Month.)
We force fanciful fables upon the real man. Like Aesop’s, these aren’t documentaries. Parson Weems, an early biographer of Washington, wrote a “fake history” tale about him as a young boy admitting to his father that he had chopped down his father’s cherry tree. The phrase “I cannot tell a lie” became associated with the story. If only it were true of each of Washington’s successors in office.
What if the story had been real? Imagine the headlines in 1743 …
- The Boston Herald: Young Washington Confesses Guilt in Tree Vandalism.
- The Philadelphia Public Ledger: No Cherry Pie for Georgie.
- The Baltimore Sun: Hatchet-mad Monster’s Father Distraught.
- The Washington Post: We don’t exist yet.
Lost in the media mania is the moral of Weems’ story: Young George told the truth and should be an example to us.
As a longtime writer for one newspaper and former editor of another, I understand that misdeeds make better headlines than tales of redemption. Here’s how the story might read:
- The Virginia Gazette, April 13, 1743
A Young Troublemaker’s Regret on Father’s Passing
Augustine Washington, owner of Ferry Farm, near Fredericksburg, passed peacefully at home yesterday. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, and their six children, George, Elizabeth (“Betty”), Samuel, John Augustine, Charles, and Mildred, as well as two children with his deceased first wife, Jane, Lawrence and Augustine Jr.
Washington, a justice of the peace and former county sheriff, will be remembered as a man of honesty. This trait was clear in a story George, age 11, recounted to this reporter. On his sixth birthday, Augustine gave young George a small hatchet. The boy, overeager to use it, chopped down a cherry tree. Asked by Augustine what had happened, George said, “I cannot tell a lie. I did it.” He regrets his wrongdoing to this day.
George hopes to continue his family’s tradition of public service, though he is not sure where it will lead him.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com hopes you will enjoy the Washington’s Birthday weekend.
