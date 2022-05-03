Group founded as place for women and art
While today the coast is rich in art collectives and it seems just about every weekend there is something going on in the creative community, that wasn’t the case 22 years ago.
“This was long before anything else existed on the coast,” said Tracey Walsh. “Most of us were going over the hill, and we wanted to have something that was really cost-effective, especially for the people who were just starting out, so they didn't have to spend $100, $200 or $500 for a space.”
And that’s how Walsh and Chris Pritchard came together to start the Gathering of Women Artists.
“We started this so that our young daughters, who were both 14 at the time, and also all the other artists on the coast, had a place to show locally,” said Walsh.
“It was about gathering together,” she said. “We started as a gathering of women
artists and we have kept it
like that through all these years. We were trying to make it so that artists that were up and coming, or young like our daughters, had a place to show in the community.”
Today, Walsh continues to host the gathering twice a year — public health conditions permitting — just because she loves creating a place for women to gather and inviting the community in.
“We started it with our daughters and that’s just what makes it extra meaningful to me,” said Walsh. “It’s not about, 'you have to come here and you can’t go there.’ We are connected to all these other artists, some are dear friends. It’s not just about us. It’s really about the art community.”
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at 565 Fifth St., Montara, Walsh and seven other women will be selling their creations and mingling with visitors over tea and snacks.
“Because of the last two years, where we haven’t been doing much of this, it’s just so nice for us to be able to launch back into this again,” said Walsh. “I’m so grateful. This just fills my house up with energy. It’s really about creating the right energy for something to happen in a space, and that’s just really important, especially around art and community.”
Walsh will be selling her photography prints as well as greeting cards.
“In these days that we are in, we really need to send love out into the world,” said Walsh. “I really encourage people to write and to put blessings and prayers and thoughts in the cards, and send them. We live in a world of emails and texts and things, and it’s just not the same.”
Connie McClintock will also be at the event selling bracelets, Deanna Adams with her coast-inspired sun catchers, Kathleen Smith with hand-painted fairy and goddess-inspired pillows and pouches among other things. Maureen Barton brings her mixed-media art using original photographs and paintings, Kathena Avelon has handmade jewelry, Cyndi Burkey creates “anything hearts,” including ornaments, boxes, wine glasses, magnets and cards, and Kim Zaidain shows her hand-painted furniture.
For more information about the upcoming event of the Gathering of Artists, call (650) 728-7848.
